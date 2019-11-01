The Show Low Public Library is offering a free Facebook Basics class from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the library computer lab. Learn how to set up a Facebook account and how to use Facebook to share information with your friends and family. You must have an email address to attend this class. A basic familiarity with computers and using the internet is required. This class is free but space is limited, register at the library or by calling the computer lab at 928-532-4065. Walk-ins are allowed, depending on space available.

