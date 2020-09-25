The Round Valley Coalition for Family Values is sponsoring a Fall Community Day of Service, Saturday, Oct. 10.
Meet at Ramsey Park in Eagar for a free “Grabn’ Go Breakfast” donated by McDonalds. First come, first served.
Projects for this fall:
• Adopt A Road
• Soups on! Food drive to benefit our 2 local food banks. Donations of canned soup can be made at Bashas in Eagar or Springerville Safeway. All RV schools are also donation drop off points. Or just bring canned soup to the park on Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
• Private property maintenance for those with financial or physical needs (make application at Springerville or Eagar town halls). Contact Shane Phillips at Springerville Police Department to volunteer or to ask for help with light maintenance issues such as mowing or debris removal. 928-333-4240
• Clean-up forest areas. Volunteers contact Ranger Rob Lever of the Springerville Ranger District at 928-333-6201 to volunteer your family or group to help out. Pack a picnic for your family and serve your community. You can also just show up at the park and you will be assigned an area or road to clean.
Let’s celebrate fall and help our beautiful White Mountain landscape and towns.
For additional information contact Kay Dyson, rkdyson@frontiernet.net. or call 928-333-2809
