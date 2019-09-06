The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside presents the annual Fall Festival Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. The 2019 parade theme is “Great American Heroes.” Float entries will be accepted until Sept. 26.
Registration and payment can be done on-line at www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov. The parade will start near BBVA Compass Bank and ends at Blue Ridge High School.
For questions or more information, contact Malaina Spillman at 928-368-6700 or mspillman@pinetoplakesideaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.