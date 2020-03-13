Family resiliency conference set for March 23

First Things First will host a family resiliency conference with registration starting at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Northland Pioneer College, 1611 S. Main St. in Snowflake in the performing arts center. The conference will be hosted by the Honorable Michala M. Ruechel.
Derek Clark - The Power of Resilience and Redemption will be guest speaker. His remarkable story he tells of contending with rejection, humiliation, emotional distress and overwhelming anxiety and through it all Derek never gave up and went from victim to victor by defying the artificial limitations impose on him.
Light refreshments in the morning and afternoon. Lunch will be provided.
