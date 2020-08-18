Pinetop Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Drive, Lakeside, will be having a farewell summer BBQ Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12 - 2 p.m.
Bring your friends and family or meet some new ones and help us celebrate the last days of summer. Entertainment will include music and outside games.
Lunch will include: Hamburger or turkey burger, hot dog or turkey dog, baked beans, potato salad, corn on the cob, apple pie
A meal is $7.00 for seniors 60+, $8.00 for adults, $5.00 for kids. Take out meals and outside seating are also available. Call Megan at 928-268-5869 for more info or to make reservations.
