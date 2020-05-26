SHOW LOW/IOWA - As COVID-19 continues to interrupt our daily routines and cause financial uncertainty, Farm Bureau Financial Services is pleased to announce our plan to refund 15% of Farm Bureau Member’s Choice personal auto premiums for the period of March 14, 2020 through May 31, 2020 to policyholders.
“Our client/members are driving less and we’ve seen fewer claims, so we want to refund auto premium. The giveback represents the largest return of premium in our history. For over 80 years, client/members have relied on us to protect their livelihoods and futures, and to be there when they need us most. There are a lot of unknowns right now, but one thing is certain – we’re here for them.” said Dan Pitcher, Chief Executive Officer.
Client/members do not need to take any action. The premium refund will be distributed as a credit toward auto insurance premium due, electronic funds transfer (EFT), or a check, beginning June 8.
Farm Bureau is providing additional support to its client/members through temporary billing adjustments, flexible payment options, and waiving late fees for those who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus.
Additional information can be found on our COVID-19 Resources page.
Also contact your Show Low Farm Bureau office by calling Anna Banks at (928) 251-7777 or Lyle Power at (928) 537-2990.
