The Show Low Main Street Farmers’ Market and Art Walk is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from May 29 through September. On May 29, it will close at 2 p.m.
It is located in Show Low on Cooley Street between Ninth and 11th streets as well as in Festival Marketplace, the little city of Show Low Park where the Card Player Statue is located.
The market has two entrances, one is on the west end at Ninth Street and Cooley, and the other is at the east end at 11th Street and Cooley.
Public parking is located all throughout the downtown area on Ninth, 11th, Hall and Huning streets.
