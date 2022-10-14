“Journey Through the Bible” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 at First Baptist Church located at 1901. E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop. Enjoy carnival games, hotdogs, and candy and watch Bible scenes come to life! The event is completely free for all who wish to attend. For more information, contact the church office at 928-367-0766 or email Pastor Curtis Fahrlender at cfahrlender@fbcpinetop.net.

