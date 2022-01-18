Pet Allies needs you! Cat-aholics wanted to help with the cats at the shelter. OK with a litter box? Great at cleaning glass with nose prints? A little cat hair part of your wardrobe? Pet Allies is looking for volunteers to care for our feline friends at the shelter 1321 N. 16th St. in Show Low. Those interested can write to info@petalliesaz.org or visit the shelter from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday or from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

