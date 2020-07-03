High Country Art Association has cancelled its long running annual July 4 Fine Art Festival for 2020. The event, held at Charlie Clark’s Orchard, will be rescheduled for July 2-4, 2021. Committee organizers cited concerns over the increasing number of Covid 19 cases statewide and overwhelmed health care facilities. The association’s High Country Art Gallery, 13A E. White Mountain Blvd. across from the Safeway Center in Pinetop, will continue to operate. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
