Fishers of Men will be distributing free winter coats for adults and children in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Show Low Campus Gym located at 620 E. McNeil in Show Low. All families are welcome to attend. Adults and children must be present to receive a coat. For more information, call Marty Jarvey at 928-369-8455.

