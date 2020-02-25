Northland Pioneer College will offer a Fitness over 50 Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 4 to April 29, at the Springerville Center in the Cafeteria. Students will be provided an opportunity to strengthen their cardiovascular system decrease body fat and ton and firm muscles. this course is designed to increase energy, mental clarity and health as part of one's lifestyle.
For more information or to register visit www.npc/noncredit-classes.
