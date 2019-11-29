Five tips to make your house winter-ready

WHITE MOUNTAINS — Many people find it to be a normal practice to start spring cleaning in April, but what about fall safety checks for your home? Here is a list of five things that should be addressed in November to prepare you for the winter months:
• Change smoke/carbon monoxide detectors batteries and test that the alarms are in working order monthly.
• Check heating devices like furnaces, space heaters and fireplaces/pellet stoves that they are in working order. Make sure a professional chimney sweeper inspects and cleans your piping. Ask yourself, do I have enough fuel for my devices like propane, wood and pellets. Also make sure there is a three-foot radius around all heating sources with nothing that can ignite.
• Check all appliances cords for tears or damage and make sure they are plugged into an outlet and not an extension cord. Do not over load a circuit! If there are two plugs in an outlet, make sure there are only two things plugged into it and not 15. Never run cords under rugs or in a place that can cause a tripping hazard.
• Do not cook food unattended and if you need to leave the room, turn off the stovetop burner. If using a barbeque grill outside, make sure that it is at least 10 feet away from railing or siding of the house.
• When using candles make sure to blow them out when leaving the room, also make sure to have a one-foot radius clear of ignitable objects.
Be safe this winter!
