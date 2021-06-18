The White Mountain Fly Fishing Club will have a 5 p.m. social and a 6 p.m. meeting on Wednesday and every third Wednesday of the month until October.
The functions will be held at the Lakeside Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland Road in Lakeside.
To attend the social for hot dogs, soda and water send your information to info@wmflyfishingclub.club to confirm your attendance.
Guests and interested new members are welcome.
