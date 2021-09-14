The White Mountain Fly Fishing Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 for a social and a 6 p.m. for a meeting at the Pinetop-Lakeside Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland Road in Pinetop.
The guest speaker will be Garrett Fabian, manager of the Silver Creek Hatchery, the primary facility for growing and stocking Apache trout.
All are welcome to attend.
In addition, the WMFFC will host a Fly Fishing 101 class on Sept. 16-17 that will be sponsored by the city of Show Low Recreation Department. There will be a $25 registration fee to attend the class.
For more information or to enroll, call Melissa King at 928-532-4142.
