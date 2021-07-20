The White Mountain Fly Fishing Club will have a 5 p.m. social and a 6 p.m. meeting Wednesday at the Pinetop Lakeside Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland Road. Guests and interested new members are welcome.
The guest speaker will be Ryan Follmuth, the Arizona Game and Fish Department Region 1 aquatic wildlife program manager for Pinetop. He will address the local lake and stream situation as well as work on Silver Creek to keep it clean and fishable.
