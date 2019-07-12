Round Valley Food Bank food box distribution dates are July 25, Aug. 1, 15 and 29, at 109b C. Street in Springerville. Emergency financial assistance is offered every Thursday from 9-10 a.m.
Round Valley Cares is dedicated to helping the citizens of Round Valley and Apache County by providing nutritional and financial assistance.
