St. Anthony School is having a food drive for the Navajo Reservation.
Bring your non-perishable cans and boxes to the bed of Mr. Yorksmith’s white truck parked in the school/church parking lot at 1400 E. Owens Street, Show Low. This collection will begin next Monday, May 11 and continue for two weeks through May 22 although the food we collect will get to them every week.
