Join the National Forest Service at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday for a free presentation of “Antlers — Points of Change.”
Discover the life and legacy of deer and elk in the White Mountains.
This outdoor event will be held at the Adair Amphitheater, located in the east side day use area of FHLRA.
Also, be sure to take advantage of the nature walks at 9 a.m. each Friday through Labor Day weekend or the fun children’s programs at 4 p.m. every Saturday.
For more details or to obtain a free summer program schedule, call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
