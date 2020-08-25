Even during this difficult time, the Second Knoll Target Range continues to remain open. The range is in the National Forest and we are under a 10-person limit with social distancing, which includes the two Range Safety Officers on the public range. The range is available on Sat., Sun. and Mon. from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. With the 10-person limit, there may be a short wait at the main gate while the Range Safety Officers facilitate the public's use of the facility. Currently our clubs have moved their activities to Tuesday - Friday, so that the public can enjoy the range on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Even though August is the month of celebrating our anniversary, they will not be able to host a celebration at this time.
For information about the White Mountain Shooters Assoc., Inc., and the Second Knoll Target Range, visit www.wmsainc.org or call and speak with one of our dedicated Range Safety Officers at 928-205-3609.
