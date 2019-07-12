SHOW LOW — Choosing from 72 colorful entries in Show Low’s annual Fourth of July parade, judges chose three as the most outstanding: Show Low Elks Lodge, who won the Judges’ Choice award and a $500 cash prize; Show Low Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for Best Use of Theme and a $300 cash prize; and Liberty Fence for Best Display of Patriotism and a $300 cash prize.
This year’s parade entries pleased the crowd with a fantastic display and variety of floats. With so many to choose from, it was not an easy decision for the judges. Heartiest congratulations to this year’s winners. The City of Show Low thanks everyone who participated in the parade and thanks the community for their support, which made this year’s Fourth of July a truly memorable celebration.
