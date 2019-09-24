SNOWFLAKE — The public is invited to an informative fracking town hall hosted by Walt Blackman at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at George Washington Academy, 1945 S. 1st East in Snowflake.
A presentation on the pros and cons following by a question and answer session. For more information, call Kristie Blackman at 760-718-0993.
