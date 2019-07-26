Charles and Janet Frayer of Taylor celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 25. The Frayers have lived in the Taylor area since 1991 and are well known for their special Christmas time activities.
Charles and Janet were married on July 25, 1955, in Stevenson, Washington. The couple has six children, five sons and one daughter; they lost one son this year to brain cancer. They also touched the lives of many other children, acting as as foster parents to tiny babies for 20 years.
During Charles' 23-year Navy career the family lived in California, Hawaii and New York. They also traveled extensively, driving 3 million miles across the US and Canada when they took up truck driving in initial years of their retirement. They eventually followed some of their children to the White Mountains and have been here ever since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.