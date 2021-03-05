As part of Arizona’s continued prioritization of broadband initiatives to enhance rural connectivity, the Arizona Commerce Authority has announced a new partnership with BroadbandUSA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration and Economic Development Administration to launch a new webinar series — the Arizona Broadband Workshops.
Sessions will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Wednesday of every month. The first session was held March 3.
Participants are encouraged to attend individually or with community peers as part of their Broadband action team, a local group focused on improving broadband for the region or community.
Sessions will include speakers, exercises, handouts, homework and technical assistance.
If you have questions, please contact Jeff Sobotka, VP and state broadband director, at jeffs@AZcommerce.com or 602-845-1287.
For additional information or to register visit www.azcommerce.com/broadband/arizona-broadband-workshops/.
Upcoming sessions are scheduled for April 7, May 5, June 2, June 9 and July 7.
UPCOMING SESSIONS
Apr. 7 — Creating Broadband Action Teams and Building Local Partnerships -Arizona has worked collaboratively with public and private partners to coordinate broadband planning across the state. In this session, learn how to create a roadmap for your community’s broadband projects as you build a framework for community priorities, stakeholder engagement, asset inventories and more.
May 5 — Using Data as a Foundation for Your Broadband Plan- Open public data is readily available to jumpstart your broadband planning efforts. The key is understanding how to use the data effectively to tell your community story. Experts from BroadbandUSA will review the three main broadband data sets and demonstrate tools that you’ll be able to use to access the data for planning, business cases, partnership development, and grant applications.
June 2 — Federal Resources and Local Support for Broadband -Broadband projects often require a mix of investment sources. Our panel of experts will highlight some of the Federal, State, local and philanthropic programs that could be available to support broadband infrastructure and digital inclusion programs.
June 9 — Tribal Broadband. — Arizona is prioritizing critical broadband projects in underserved tribal locations across the state. In this session, Kristine FireThunder, director of the Governor’s Office on Tribal Relations, will facilitate a discussion on strategies to build tribally-owned networks and further support tribal learning centers and digital training, including information on available financing and funding, community resources and more. Please note this session is specific to tribal communities and registration is by invitation only.
July 7 — Broadband Adoption and Use — The Secret to Sustainable Networks — This session will draw from national and local models to explore new ways to bridge the digital divide and dive deep on topics such as: digital skills training, WiFi hotspots, broadband subsidies and tech mentoring. Practitioners in education, nonprofits and more will facilitate exercises to identify your community’s underserved segments and partners to reach those populations.
