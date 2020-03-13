Do you watch children in your home? Did you know you can get meal reimbursement money for these children? It is as easy as one phone call.
The Child Care Food Program is a wonderful program designed to help caregivers feed children nutritious meals and teach children the importance of a healthy diet at a young age.
This is a free service available to anyone who watches children in their home, even family members or neighbors children can qualify, call. Gail Goddard at 928-368-3159 or
toll free at 1-888-330-6063 or gggoddard17@gmail.com.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.