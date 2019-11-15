Sweetpeas Infusions, 43 W White Mountain Blvd in Pinetop, invites all veterans past and present to come and participate in their coat distribution Friday Nov. 15, rom 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans attending will be offered the first pick of the jackets, sweaters and hoodies that were donated. Attendees will also receive a free hot gourmet-style meal prepared by the Crockery Cafe and Infusery. They will also take an official count of jackets and non-perishables received as part of Sweatpeas coat drive to benefit veterans and Walking Down Ranch.
After the event, Veterans Village will be distributing coats and food boxes Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call Margaret Heath at 602-689-8056.
