The Show Low Public Library offers a range of computer class series. These classes are free, and take place from 2-3 p.m., Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19, in the computer lab. Each class session, excluding the Write Now! series, is stand-alone, but over time, the knowledge and skills gained are cumulative. Check out one, or all, of the classes offered each month. For adults, ages 18-plus. Sign-up is only required for the Write Now series classes. Call the computer lab at 928-532-4065 to reserve your spot.
• Windows 10: Learn about the features and functions of Windows 10, including privacy settings, personalization of desktop, power versus start menus, file explorer, and how to download and delete apps. Basic computer skills required. Monday, March 16, from 2-3 p.m.
• Digital Resources and E-readers. This week we’ll explore the Navajo County Website. You don’t need your library card, but bring one if ya’ got it! Tuesday, March 17, from 2-3 p.m.
• Write Now!: We’re close to wrapping up our children’s books. Bring your final drafts and images, and let’s talk digitization! For those who signed up for the workshop back in February. Thursday, March 19, 2-3 p.m.
