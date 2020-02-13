Show Low Public Library offers a range of computer class series. These classes are free, and take place from 2-3 p.m., Monday through Thursday in the computer lab. Each class session, excluding the Write Now! series, is stand-alone, but over time, the knowledge and skills gained are cumulative. Check out one, or all, of the classes offered each month. For adults, ages 18+. Sign-up is only required for the Write Now series classes. Call the computer lab at 928-532-4065 to reserve your spot. The library is located at 181 N. 9th Street.
• Cloud Library: Learn how to use the Cloud Library, one of the digital resources available to library patrons in Navajo County. Learn how to download digital and audio books, how to renew items and place holds, and customize your options. A great introduction to the Cloud Library and a wonderful refresher course for seasoned patrons. A library card is required. Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 2-3 p.m.
Write Now!: A new workshop that blends digital skills with creative writing. If you missed the sign–up at the beginning of the month, the next session, with a new project, will start in April. Call 928-532-4065 to reserve your spot. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2-3 p.m.
