Children, ages five to 12, are invited to create fun and quick holiday crafts during free Discovery Nest craft activity sessions offered at Northland Pioneer College’s Snowflake/Taylor – Silver Creek Campus library. Upcoming Discovery Nest sessions will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Friday, Dec. 20, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, at the direction NPC Librarian Luann Crosby and staff, Discovery Nesters will use cleverly cut and linked folded paper and colored rubber bands to create their very own 3-D paper ornament to take home.
On Friday, Dec. 20, participants will be guided through the construction of a creatively folded star-shaped gift box with a personalized puzzle for each child hidden inside.
Everyone is welcome to join in these free Discovery Nest activities. However, children must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18 at all times.
“During the holiday season, it’s fun to get the family out to do crafts together. Previous Discovery Nest activities were very popular,” notes Crosby. “Youngsters really enjoy creating and learning about how to do the 3-D crafts. It is fun and educational at the same time.”
For additional information about the Discovery Nest program, contact Luann Crosby, associate librarian at 928-536-6220. NPC’s Snowflake/Taylor campus is located at 1611 S. Main St.
