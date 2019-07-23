The 11th annual free E-Waste and Waste Tire Recycling event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Navajo County Penrod Facility, 251 N. Penrod Road in Show Low.
Bring your old electronics and used tires to recycle. This is for residential drop-off only. Items accepted include: TV's, monitors, computers, laptops, keyboards, printers, fax machines DVD/VCR players, stereos, speakers, microwaves, toasters, phones, chargers, batteries (non-vehicle), video games, controllers and cords. All size used tires are accepted, but, must be dismounted from rims.
To schedule commercial drop off Friday, August 23, call 602-944-4151 by Friday, Aug. 16. Fees may apply. This free event is brought to you by The City of Show Low, Town of Pinetop-Lakeside and Navajo County.
