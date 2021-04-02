Little girl hunting eggs

A young lady picks up Easter eggs on the softball field at a previous year’s Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the Show Low Elks Lodge.

 File photo

SHOW LOW — The Show Low Elks Lodge #2020 will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 3 at the Show Low Elks Lodge softball field from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

The FREE event is open to the public and will include hot dogs, chips and water for the kids. Please bring your own basket to collect eggs and to hold prizes.

Please stay home if you are sick.  

The address is 805 E. Whipple Street in Show Low. 

Reach the reporter at

lsingleton@wmicentral.com

Laura Singleton is a reporter for the White Mountain Independent, covering Show Low city government, business and education.

