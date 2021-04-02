SHOW LOW — The Show Low Elks Lodge #2020 will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 3 at the Show Low Elks Lodge softball field from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The FREE event is open to the public and will include hot dogs, chips and water for the kids. Please bring your own basket to collect eggs and to hold prizes.
Please stay home if you are sick.
The address is 805 E. Whipple Street in Show Low.
