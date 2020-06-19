Understanding Parts A, B, C, & D. Join this Medicare Education from the safety of your own home.
Webinars: Tuesday, June 23 at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 25 at 11 a.m., Pacific Time both days. Call or text Todd Walker at 928-362-0646 to receive log in details for your online session.
Experienced Medicare Insurance Specialists will host this valuable online seminar.
The following topics will be discussed:
Making the most of your rights, options and entitlements.
How to enroll in Medicare and avoid penalties.
What Medicare does and doesn’t cover.
Changes to Prescription Drug Coverage for 2020.
New lower Arizona supplement premiums have just been announced.
You may be eligible for substantial savings each month.
Change your supplement any time of year and much more.
Have your questions ready and enjoy this online Medicare session from your own home.
