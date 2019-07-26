Medicare insurance specialists will host a seminar with experienced Medicare specialists discussing the following topics:
• Making the most of your rights, options and entitlements
• How to enroll in Medicare and avoid penalties
• Changes to Prescription Drug Coverage for 2019
• Changes to Medicare supplements for 2020
Change your supplement any time of year
• New lower premiums have just been announced. You could be eligible for substantially lower premiums.
Bring your questions and join the experts at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, and Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St., and at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Pinetop Lakes Country Club Restaurant, 4643 Buck Springs Road in Pinetop.
Seating is limited. RSVP with Todd Walker at 928-362-0646 or Alane Silva at 480-363-0318.
