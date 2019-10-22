Experienced Medicare insurance specialists will host Free Medicare Education 101, understanding parts A, B, C, D at a seminar to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. in Show Low.
Topics of discussion will be: making the most of your rights, options and entitlements; how to enroll in Medicare and avoid penalties; changes to Prescription Drug Coverage for 2020; new lower Arizona supplement premiums have just been announced. You may be eligible for substantial savings each month; change your supplement any time of the year; moving to Arizona from another state, they can answer your questions about keeping or losing your Medicare coverage; and more.
Bring your questions and enjoy Medicare education with your friends and neighbors.
Seating is limited, RSVP to Todd Walker at 928-362-0646.
