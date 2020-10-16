Todd Walker presents: Medicare update webinar at 11 a.m. Monday Oct. 19, and Monday Oct. 26, (MST) online. The seminar offers free education on understanding Medicare Parts A, B, C and D.
Medicare insurance specialists will host this valuable online seminar discussing the following topics:
• Making the most of your rights, options and entitlements
• 2021 changes Medicare
• 2021 New lower supplemental premiums
• How to get the most out of your Medicare Insurance
Call or text Todd Walker at 928-362-0646 to receive log in details for your online session.
Also available for in person meetings if you would prefer that option.
