Centerpoint for Hope offers a free mobile clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Navajo County Health Services District, 117 E. Buffalo in Holbrook.
The mobile clinic provides screening and connection to community resources and treatment options; health testing (HIV and Hepatitis C screening); information and connection to substance use resources by peer support specialists; confidential assessment and services for substance use, including opioid treatment services and Initiation of Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT); and free Naloxone (opioid overdose reversal).
