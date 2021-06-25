A free six-week parenting course, Parenting the Love and Logic Way by the Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention, will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 29 through Aug. 3 in Zoom and in-person formats.
To register, contact Lucy Hamblin at lahncdp@gmail.com.
