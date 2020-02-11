Do you need help paying for college? Thousands of dollars are available in the form of scholarships and grants. You can succeed in getting the funding you need. Betsyann Wilson, executive director of NPC Friends and Family, will explain how.
The key is to know how to find these opportunities and to be able to provide a powerful essay supporting your need for assistance. Wilson will be offering a free essay and scholarship search workshop Friday, Feb. 21, from 12-2 p.m. She will be utilizing Northland Pioneer College’s interactive instructional network to reach out to all nine communities served by the college (Show Low, Snowflake/Taylor, Holbrook, Winslow, Kayenta, Hopi, St. Johns, Springerville/Eagar and Whiteriver).
“I will be sharing how you can present yourself as the worthiest candidate for a scholarship award,” explains Wilson. “It is crucial to know what review committees are looking for in a scholarship application. You need to know how to express yourself and demonstrate both your need and your resourcefulness and capability through a well-written essay. There are literally thousands of companies and organizations offering scholarships to help you pay for your education,” Wilson continues. “I’ll show you how to find ones in your area of interest, as well as explain which ones you should avoid, such as those requiring you to pay a fee to submit your application. I want you to avoid debt as much as possible and look at student loans only as a last resort!”
Wilson will also highlighted the scholarships funded through her nonprofit organization and those offered by NPC for new and continuing students this upcoming fall semester. Additionally, she will explain to students how to conduct a scholarship search on NPC’s website, www.npc.edu/scholarships.
The workshop will be broadcast in the Connected Classrooms at all NPC locations and is free to current and potential NPC students, including high school seniors and their parents. There is no need to register. Just go to an NPC campus or center to be directed to the appropriate classroom. To find an NPC location nearest you, visit www.npc.edu/locations for addresses, phone numbers and maps.
Contact Betsyann Wilson at 928-536-6245 or email betsy.wilson@npc.edu with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.