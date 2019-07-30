SHOW LOW — The 11th annual free residential electronic waste and tire recycling event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 to be held in the parking lot at the Navajo County Penrod facility, 251 N. Penrod Road in Show Low (look for the blue-roofed hexagon-shaped building).
Citizens from across southern Navajo and Apache Counties are invited to drop off unwanted televisions and computer monitors (limit one per vehicle for free; $20 for each additional TV or monitor), computer equipment, batteries, chargers, cell phones, VCRs; CD and DVD players, printers, small appliances, fax machines, stereos, cables and cords, as well as used tires (no rims please) for free.
No commercial electronic waste will be accepted at this event. Commercial drop off of electronic waste will be by appointment Friday, Aug. 23. To schedule an appointment and pay any applicable fees, call 602-944-4151 by Friday, Aug. 16.
The City of Show Low is partnering with Navajo County, the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside and eGreen IT Solutions of Phoenix to present this annual recycling event. This is a great opportunity to dispose electronic items responsibly and not consume valuable space in the landfills.
Over the past 10 years, the regional event in Show Low has proven to be very popular, with a cumulative total of over 601,000 pounds of electronic waste collected from more than 3,300 vehicles.
For more information, call 928-532-4124 or email snorth@showlowaz.gov.
