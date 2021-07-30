Come on over to Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area on Saturday, July 31 at 6 p.m. for a free presentation about reptiles and amphibians. The program will be presented by employees and volunteers of the local Perfect Paws pet shop with the Forest Service.
Learn more about the importance of reptiles and amphibians and how to stay safe when venturing into their territory. Live exotic specimens will be brought to the event so bring the entire family for a truly unique viewing experience. The event will be outside at the Adair Amphitheater, located in the East Side Day Use of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area.
There is no entrance fee to attend and the duration will be about one hour. For more information about the evening interpretive programs, nature walks and children’s programs or to obtain a free summer program schedule, please call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
Nature walk or hike — every Friday at 9 a.m.
Children’s program — Every Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Adair Amphitheater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.