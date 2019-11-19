The Word of Life Church and community partners welcome the community to a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Concho Elementary School.
For questions or if you would like to be part of this great opportunity to serve others, call Pastor Greg at 928-242-1963 or Pastor Kassie at 928-242-1072.
