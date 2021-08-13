Join the Arizona Game and Fish Department at on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. for “Hunter Kings of the Sky! Bald Eagles and Raptors of the White Mountains.”
The presentation is an hour long and is free to attend.
Learn more about the life and legacy of these amazing birds of prey, as well as what you can do to ensure the survival of these creatures and where you can see them in the local area. The event will be outside at the Adair Amphitheater, located in the east side Day Use of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area.
Nature walks/hikes occur every Friday through Labor Day Weekend at 9 a.m. and children’s programs occur every Saturday at 4 p.m.
For more information or to obtain a free summer program schedule, please call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.