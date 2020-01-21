Free workshop/free books writing with Barbara from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Kerr-Cole Sustainable Living Center in Taylor. A five-session writing class inspired by the work of Barbara Kerr, pioneer in the field of solar cooking and sustainable living practices. Students will study her literary work and create their own pieces of original writing.
Workshops will be held Saturdays, Jan. 25, Feb. 8 & 22, March 14 & 28 from 1-4 p.m. Workshop fee is a donation to the Kerr-Cole Sustainable Living Center (501C3). To register for the classes: call 928-587-1660 or email bhockabout@gmail.com. Class limited to 10 participants. Carpooling can be arranged.
