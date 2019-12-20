Open Spaces Yoga Center invites the public to free Yoga New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, from 4-5:30 p.m. Pause, reflect, awaken, engage deeply with yourself and let go of self-judgment, engender compassion and open to loving-kindness.
This class will be accessible to all who want to embrace a nurturing environment and absorb the healing atmosphere of OSYC. Some mindful breathing, meditation, contemplation, chanting and an absorbing yoga practice will be the media upon which to explore where you are as you step into a new year. No reservations needed; all levels including beginners are welcome. Donations accepted. visit www.OpenSpacesYoga.com for more information or call 928-367-4636.
