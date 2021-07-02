The Show Low Library Friends will have available for sale a large collection of used books on Friday.
Books include on the American Indian way of life, stories, culture and history. It is a wonderful collection of books donated by patrons of the library. The books will be available on a cart in front of the used books room.The sale will continue until the end of July or when all books are sold.
We also have a large collection for used books for young adults including graphic books.
All donations benefit the Show Low Public Library.
