The Show Low Library Friends will have an all day pre-Halloween open house Thursday, Oct. 17, in our used books room. There will be free candy and a raffle with three prizes of Halloween animated decorations. Children books will be sold for 10 cents Thursday Oct. 17, to Saturday, Oct. 19. All donations will benefit the library expansion plan for a youth room with computers. Please join us and remember to donate your used books to the Show Low Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Joy Owens strikes back
- Two fatal crashes on SR 260
- Greer firefighters help save distraught man
- Public safety retirement plans are in a financial hole
- Paul Watson lauded for 31 years of service to the White Mountains
- P-L proclaims Indigenous Peoples' Day
- Thinning forest returns investment tenfold
- Tensions rise, tempers flare during McNary school board meeting
- Fire district annexation of Bison Ridge completed
- Navajo County Sheriff's Office
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Send in the clowns? (16)
- Paycheck to paycheck (12)
- Summit software conversion creates patient headaches, raises fears (12)
- No, don't listen to Greta Thunberg (8)
- Get the lead out (6)
- De-programming the Trumpers (6)
- ASNF Travel Management Plan open for public comment (6)
- Snowflake resident running for County Treasurer (4)
- Your newspaper: A better value more now than ever (3)
- SLUSD capitalizes on funding opportunity for gym floor (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.