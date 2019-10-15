The Show Low Library Friends will have an all day pre-Halloween open house Thursday, Oct. 17, in our used books room. There will be free candy and a raffle with three prizes of Halloween animated decorations. Children books will be sold for 10 cents Thursday Oct. 17, to Saturday, Oct. 19. All donations will benefit the library expansion plan for a youth room with computers. Please join us and remember to donate your used books to the Show Low Public Library.

