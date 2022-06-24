Friends of the Pinetop-Lakeside Library are seeking summer and full-time residents to expand its members. It is a nonprofit that works to support library programs and events.

A $5 membership fee contributes to library programs and needs. It meets at 11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. Friends looks forward to meeting you.

Book donations are still being accepted to replenish bookstore stock. Call the library at 928-368-6688 to arrange donation drop-off.

