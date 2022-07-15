Friends of the Pinetop-Lakeside Library are planning a rummage and book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 27 at the library. All proceeds benefit the library programs.

Friends would appreciate books, household items, home and patio decor, sports gear and garden tool donations. At this time, they do not accept large furnishings or clothing.

Call 928-368-6688 to arrange drop off at the library.

The next Friends meeting is at 11 a.m. on Aug. 9 at Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.