Fuelwood permit sales began forest wide on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests on Monday.
Permits can be purchased at any of five district offices located in Springerville, Alpine, Overgaard, Duncan and Lakeside. Fuelwood permits cost a minimum of $20. Any fuelwood removed from National Forest System land must have a valid permit and tag attached.
With the purchase of a permit, the woodcutter is provided cutting and transporting instructions including fuelwood area maps. It is the responsibility of the permit holder to know where he is cutting, as well as the rules to follow governing the permit. Individuals purchasing permits must be over 18 and possess a valid ID.
For additional information, area maps and product plans, contact the ranger district where you would like to harvest.
