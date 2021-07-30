Come create your own bouquet from sustainably and Show Low grown flowers from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Make it a unique part of date night, girls night out, or come on your own. Bring your own vase or purchase one at the event. Attendance is free, though there is a cost for flowers and optional vases. For more information or to RSVP, email camilla@rubyjewelflowers.com or call 928-351-6622.

